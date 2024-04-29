Live-Action Acma:Game Series Streams in U.S. on Prime Video

Series premiered in Japan on April 7, began streaming in more than 150 countries on April 26

The series premiered on NTV on April 7. It began streaming in more than 150 countries with subtitles in eight languages, including Japanese and English, on Friday on TVer , Hulu , and Amazon Prime Video .

The manga centers around Teruasa Oda, a high school senior gifted in smarts, looks, and money. This seemingly perfect scion of Japan's powerful Oda Group gets caught in a nightmarish game with the son of the Belmont mafia family's boss.

Shōtarō Mamiya (live-action Tokyo Revengers movies' Tetta Kisaki, Blue Giant 's Yukinori Sawabe) stars in the series as Teruasa Oda. SixTONES member Juri Tanaka plays Ui Saitō, Oda's childhood friend from middle school. Kotone Furukawa plays Yūki Manabe.

The cast also includes:

Junichi Suwabe will voice Gado, a bull-like giant demon with massive horns

will voice Gado, a bull-like giant demon with massive horns Maaya Sakamoto will voice Korzia, a noble and calm large snowy owl

will voice Korzia, a noble and calm large snowy owl Yūichi Nakamura will voice Elva, a grotesque demon

will voice Elva, a grotesque demon Kana Hanazawa will voice Orochi, an original character who is an artificial intelligence and the partner of Yūki

Tōya Satō , Shunsuke Kariyama , and Kento Matsuda are directing the series, with scripts by Yoshihiro Izumi and Junichirō Taniguchi . Yūgo Kanno is composing the music.

Artist Megumi and story creator Meebu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended it with the 22nd compiled book volume in April 2017. Kodansha 's K MANGA service offers the manga in English.

Kodansha USA published all 11 volumes of Megumi's Bloody Monday manga. Megumi drew the Bloody Monday Season 2: Pandora no Hako and Bloody Monday: Last Season sequels.

