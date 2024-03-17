Live-Action Acma:Game Series Adds 4 to Voice Cast, Reveals Streaming in 150+ Countries

The staff for the live-action series of Kōji Megumi and Meebu 's Acma:Game manga revealed on Saturday it will add four cast members to the show in voice roles. The staff also revealed on Sunday that the show will stream in more than 150 countries with subtitles in eight languages including Japanese and English, starting on April 26 on TVer , Hulu , and Amazon Prime Video .

Additionally, the X/ Twitter account for the show revealed a new visual, and is streaming a new trailer.

The new cast includes:

Junichi Suwabe will voice Gado, a bull-like giant demon with massive horns

Image via Acma:Game's Twitter © Nippon Television Network Corporation

Maaya Sakamoto will voice Korzia, a noble and calm large snowy owl

Image via Acma:Game's Twitter © Nippon Television Network Corporation

Yūichi Nakamura will voice Elva, a grotesque demon

Image via Acma:Game's Twitter © Nippon Television Network Corporation

Kana Hanazawa will voice Orochi, an original character who is an artificial intelligence and the partner of Yūki

Image via Acma:Game's Twitter © Nippon Television Network Corporation

Image via Model Press Twitter account ©Nippon Television Network Corporation

The series will premiere onon April 7.

The manga centers around Teruasa Oda, a high school senior gifted in smarts, looks, and money. This seemingly perfect scion of Japan's powerful Oda Group gets caught in a nightmarish game with the son of the Belmont mafia family's boss.

Shōtarō Mamiya (live-action Tokyo Revengers movies' Tetta Kisaki, Blue Giant 's Yukinori Sawabe) stars in the series as Teruasa Oda. SixTONES member Juri Tanaka plays Ui Saitō, Oda's childhood friend from middle school. Kotone Furukawa plays Yūki Manabe.

Tōya Satō , Shunsuke Kariyama , and Kento Matsuda are directing the series, with scripts by Yoshihiro Izumi and Junichirō Taniguchi . Yūgo Kanno is composing the music.

Artist Megumi and story creator Meebu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended it with the 22nd volume in April 2017. Kodansha 's K MANGA service offers the manga in English.

Kodansha USA published all 11 volumes of Megumi's Bloody Monday manga. Megumi drew the Bloody Monday Season 2: Pandora no Hako and Bloody Monday: Last Season sequels.