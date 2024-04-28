News
'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime's New Arc Unveils More Cast, 3rd Promo Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga started streaming the anime's third promotional video on Sunday. The video features the ending theme song "Seikai wa Iranai" (Don't Need the Right Answer) by Akari Nanawo, and previews the characters who will appear in the "Pylon Exam arc," starting in the anime's fifth episode on May 5.
The anime's official Twitter account also announced two new characters and their cast members on Sunday. Masako Nozawa (Dragon Ball's Goku) voices Dragon Ranger mascot Draggie-kun (left in image below), while Hōchū Ohtsuka (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Sakonji Urokodaki) voices Lord Peltrola (right in image below), a covert villain army lieutenant that has infiltrated the rangers.
TVアニメ『#戦隊大失格』追加キャスト解禁❕— TVアニメ『戦隊大失格』公式 (@anime_sentai) April 28, 2024
⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜
リュージン君 CV:#野沢雅子
ペルトロラ CV:#大塚芳忠
⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜#戦隊大失格プロファイル
📺TBS系全国28局ネットにて
毎週日曜午後4時30分から放送中!
📺ディズニープラスにて
毎週日曜午後5時より配信中!#アニメ戦隊大失格 pic.twitter.com/pLQX5obyLq
The cast includes:
Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.
The other staff members include:
- Character Designer: Kahoko Koseki
- Animation Supervisor: Kenji Hayama
- Music: Yoshihiro Ike
- Color Key Artist: Naoto Kondō
- Art Director: Taketo Gonpei (Goofy)
- 3D CG Director: Kōsetsu Chiba (A-worth),
- Shinsaku Takeuchi (Sublimation)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Jun Kubota
Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song "Jikai Yokoku" (literally, Next Episode Preview).
Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 14th compiled book volume will ship on May 16.
Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.
Sources: Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie via Ota-Suke