'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime's New Arc Unveils More Cast, 3rd Promo Video

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Masako Nozawa, Hōchū Ohtsuka voice Draggie-kun, Lord Peltrola

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga started streaming the anime's third promotional video on Sunday. The video features the ending theme song "Seikai wa Iranai" (Don't Need the Right Answer) by Akari Nanawo, and previews the characters who will appear in the "Pylon Exam arc," starting in the anime's fifth episode on May 5.

The anime's official Twitter account also announced two new characters and their cast members on Sunday. Masako Nozawa (Dragon Ball's Goku) voices Dragon Ranger mascot Draggie-kun (left in image below), while Hōchū Ohtsuka (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Sakonji Urokodaki) voices Lord Peltrola (right in image below), a covert villain army lieutenant that has infiltrated the rangers.

Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's X/Twitter account
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
The anime premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ on the same day it premieres on television.

The cast includes:

  • Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D)
  • Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama
  • Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri
  • Yūichi Nakamura as Red Keeper
  • Gō Inoue as Blue Keeper
  • Kenshō Ono as Yellow Keeper
  • Kōsuke Toriumi as Green Keeper
  • M.A.O as Pink Keeper
  • Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shun Tokita
  • Rika Nagae as Komachi Aizome
  • Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui
  • Fumihiko Tachiki as Masurao Nadeshiko
  • Yūki Ono as Kai Shion
  • Seiichirō Yamashita as Eigen Urabe
  • Akari Kitō as Angelica Yukino
  • Daiki Hamano as Sōjirō Ishikawa
  • Tomoyo Kurosawa as Renren Akebayashi
  • Shiori Mikami as Angel Usukubo
  • Ryota Ohsaka as Yamato Kurusu
  • Masanori Shimizu as Tsukasa Shippō
  • Kihiro Nozuyama as Ranmaru Koguma
  • Hina Yomiya as Fighter XX

    Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.

    The other staff members include:

    Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song "Jikai Yokoku" (literally, Next Episode Preview).

    Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 14th compiled book volume will ship on May 16.

    Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.

    Sources: Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie via Ota-Suke

