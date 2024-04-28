'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime's New Arc Unveils More Cast, 3rd Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga started streaming the anime's third promotional video on Sunday. The video features the ending theme song "Seikai wa Iranai" (Don't Need the Right Answer) by Akari Nanawo , and previews the characters who will appear in the "Pylon Exam arc," starting in the anime's fifth episode on May 5.

The anime's official Twitter account also announced two new characters and their cast members on Sunday. Masako Nozawa ( Dragon Ball 's Goku) voices Dragon Ranger mascot Draggie-kun (left in image below), while Hōchū Ohtsuka ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Sakonji Urokodaki) voices Lord Peltrola (right in image below), a covert villain army lieutenant that has infiltrated the rangers.

The anime premiered on thechannel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7. The anime is available worldwide onon the same day it premieres on television.

The cast includes:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D)

Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama

Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri

Yūichi Nakamura as Red Keeper

Gō Inoue as Blue Keeper

Kenshō Ono as Yellow Keeper

Kōsuke Toriumi as Green Keeper

M.A.O as Pink Keeper

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shun Tokita

Rika Nagae as Komachi Aizome

Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui

Fumihiko Tachiki as Masurao Nadeshiko

Yūki Ono as Kai Shion

Seiichirō Yamashita as Eigen Urabe

Akari Kitō as Angelica Yukino

Daiki Hamano as Sōjirō Ishikawa

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Renren Akebayashi

Shiori Mikami as Angel Usukubo

Ryota Ohsaka as Yamato Kurusu

Masanori Shimizu as Tsukasa Shippō

Kihiro Nozuyama as Ranmaru Koguma