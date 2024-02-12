News
'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime Reveals Cast for More Cadets, Villain Footsoldier
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga revealed five more cast members in a new video on Tuesday. Four of the new cast members play cadet rangers, while Hina Yomiya plays a villain footsoldier.
The newly announced cast members are:
Previously announced cast members include:
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D)
- Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama
- Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri
- Yūichi Nakamura as Red Keeper
- Gō Inoue as Blue Keeper
- Kenshō Ono as Yellow Keeper
- Kōsuke Toriumi as Green Keeper
- M.A.O as Pink Keeper
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shun Tokita
- Rika Nagae as Komachi Aizome
- Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui
- Fumihiko Tachiki as Masurao Nadeshiko
- Yūki Ono as Kai Shion
- Seiichirō Yamashita as Eigen Urabe
- Akari Kitō as Angelica Yukino
- Daiki Hamano as Sōjirō Ishikawa
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Renren Akebayashi
Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.
Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:
When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope!
...or are they?
In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!
Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.
Sources: Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website, Comic Natalie