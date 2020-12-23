The Quintessential Quintuplets' Creator Negi Haruba Launches New Sentai Manga

Sentai Daishikkaku manga debuts on February 3

Negi Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will launch a new manga titled Sentai Daishikkaku (Sentai Big Disqualification) in the 10th 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on February 3.

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February.

Kodansha Comics is releasing Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub . The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ∬ ), the series' second anime season, will premiere on January 7. Crunchyroll will stream the second season, and Funimation will offer an English dub .