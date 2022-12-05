Negi Haruba's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! Manga Gets TV Anime

Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga is getting a television anime. An official website opened for the anime on Tuesday, and it revealed a special project video and visual:

Haruba shared an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement:

Keiichi Satо̄ ( Tiger & Bunny ) is directing the anime.

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's seventh compiled volume shipped on October 17. Kodansha USA Publishing has licensed the manga.

The manga's story takes place in a world where, 13 years ago, a giant floating fortress appeared 10 kilometers in the sky, and an evil army called "Kaijin" started attacking humanity. The Kaijin have regenerative powers, so they are effectively immortal and pose a real threat to humanity. A new organization called Ryūjin Sentai Dragon Keeper featuring people with mysterious powers and weapons called Jingu continue to fight against the Kaijin to this very day.

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired an anime that premiered in January 2019.