Kodansha Comics Announces 14 Manga Titles for Next Fall

Kodansha Comics announced at Anime NYC on Sunday that it will release 14 manga titles next fall. The following titles will launch in digital and print formats:

Title: Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Author(s): Fujino Ōmori (story), Toshi Aoi (art)

Summary: A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Selfault enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?



Title: Go, Go, Loser Ranger!

Author(s): Negi Haruba

Summary: Attention Power Rangers fans! The heroes become the villains and the villains are…well, they're still the villains in this action-comedy from Negi Haruba , creator of The Quintessential Quintuplets . Follow one plucky villain as he plots to take down the oppressive Rangers and finally fulfill his dream of taking over the world!



Title: Run Away With Me, Girl

Author(s): Battan

Summary: A wistful romance between two women about how, sometimes, you need to run away in order to find where you truly belong. Midori was Maki's first love and high school sweetheart—that is, until Midori broke up with Maki at graduation, saying they were now “too old” to be “fooling around” dating girls. Ten years later, will running away be the key to lead the two women back into each other's arms?



Title: Shonen Note: Boy Soprano

Author(s): Yuhki Kamatani

Summary: A coming-of-age series equal parts moving and musical, from the creator of Our Dreams At Dusk: Shimanami Tasogare ! Yutaka Aoi has a talent few boys have: He can sing soprano. But when Yukata's voice begins to change as he enters puberty, the journey ahead will be one of self-discovery and reflection for not only himself, but also for those around him.



Title: As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

Author(s): Jinei Mirai (story), Natsumi Inoue (art)

Summary: One day when leaving work, Ars Louvent dies and is reborn as a weak aristocrat in another world. Using his “Appraisal” skill, which lets him see the stats of others, he recruits the best people to his side in order to turn his country's fortunes around. Based on a hit light novel with over 30 million online views in Japan!



Title: Miss Miyazen Would Love to Get Closer to You

Author(s): Taka Aki

Summary: Sakura Miyazen and Shota Matsubayashi are two classmates that are polar opposites: Miyazen, the high-class pretty girl, and Matsubayashi, the scary-looking delinquent guy. Oblivious to each other's feelings, they actually want to get to know each other but can't seem to communicate properly! !



Title: Avant-garde Yumeko

Author(s): Shūzō Oshimi

Summary: I just want to see it! High schooler Yumeko is your ordinary high school girl except she's obsessed with seeing the male body part in real life. Determined, Yumeko decides to join the art club at school.



Title: An Older Guy's VR First Love

Author(s): Tomoko Boryoku

Summary: Naoki is an older guy, 40 years old to be exact, lives a mundane single life in the real world but enjoys venturing into the VR world as a female avatar. One day in the VR world he meets a young happy-go-lucky girl named Honami, whom he slowly becomes attracted to… But who is the real Honami and what will become of their relationship?



The following digital-first titles will have print releases next fall:

Title: The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World

Author(s): Norihito Sasaki (art), Nana Mikoshiba (story), Riko Korie (character design)

Summary: In a riveting new isekai series, a seemingly ordinary guy named Ray White somehow gains admission to Arnold Academy of Magic, a school for elite magicians. Could he be connected to the Iceblade Sorcerer of legend?



Title: In the Clear Moonlit Dusk

Author(s): Mika Yamamori

Summary: Yoi Takiguchi has long legs, a deep voice, and a handsome face...in other words, Yoi is such a good-looking guy that most people don't notice or care that she is, in fact, a girl. Indeed, she's had the nickname "Prince" as long as she can remember. That is, until she met Ichimura-senpai...the only person who's really seemed to see her for herself. To her surprise, she's not sure how to handle this new relationship, especially when her newfound friend is a prince himself (and a guy prince, at that). The story of the two high school princes starts here!



Title: Shangri-La Frontier

Author(s): Katarina, Ryōsuke Fuji

Summary: Second-year high school student Rakuro Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakuro discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?



Title: I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince, So I'll Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

Author(s): Yōsuke Kokuzawa (art), Kenkyo na Circle (story), Meru (character design)

Summary: Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!



Title: PTSD Radio

Author(s): Masaaki Nakayama

Summary: From giving a lock of hair as a token to a loved one to shaving one's head as an act of penitence, hair is a powerful symbol across the world. This is the thread that connects the chilling tales in this horror anthology that follows the victims of Ogushi-sama -- a sinister god that carries away the dead.



Title: NOiSE

Author(s): Tsutomu Nihei

Summary: Now back in print! Dark science-fiction set in the BLAME! universe. As detective Musubi Susono investigates a series of child kidnappings, her own partner is viciously murdered. But when the investigation takes a brutal turn, she is suddenly confronted by the killer—and his sadistic silicon creature …



Kodansha Comics will also release box sets of the Sweat and Soap , Wotakoi , Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro , and Rent-A-Girlfriend manga. Additionally, the company will release omnibus editions of No. 6 , Noragami , and Fire Force . Kodansha Comics will release a "Fully Compiled Edition" of The Ghost in the Shell and a "Complete Edition" for No Longer Human . The publisher will also release a hardcover edition of Dissolving Classroom and a paperback edition of Katanagatari .

Source: Email correspondence