'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' TV Anime Unveils 1st Promo Video, Visual, Cast, 2024 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga revealed on Wednesday the first promotional video, second key visual, main cast, and 2024 premiere.

The anime stars:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D)

Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama

Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri

The anime will air on 28 TBS networks.

Yostar Pictures

) is directing the anime. Satō joined in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department.) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with) producing the animation.

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.