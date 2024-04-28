News
Kinnikuman Perfect Origin-Hen Anime Casts Hiroshi Kamiya, Tomokazu Sugita, Shinichiro Ohta
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the upcoming Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Hen (Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc, or literally, Kinnikuman Perfect Chо̄jin/Superhuman Origin Arc) anime revealed on Sunday that the anime has cast Hiroshi Kamiya, Tomokazu Sugita, and Shinichirō Ōta.
Kamiya plays Ashuraman, the strongest and most feared among the Six Devil Knights.
Sugita plays Neptuneman, who inherited the mask from King Neptune as his apprentice
Ōta voices the announcer.
They join previously announced cast members:
- Sumire Uesaka as Meat
- Daisuke Ono as Terryman
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Robin Mask
- Yūki Kaji as Warsman
- Tomokazu Seki as Ramenman
- Jun Kasama as Brocken Jr.
- Kenshō Ono as Geronimo
- Toshio Furukawa as Chairperson
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Buffaloman
- Toshiya Miyata as Black Hole
- Tetsuya Kakihara as Stecasee-King
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Springman
- Kishō Taniyama as Mr. Khamen
- Yasuhiro Mamiya as Atlantis
- Mitsuaki Kanuka as The Mountain
Mamoru Miyano stars as Kinnikuman and Akira Kamiya plays both Mayumi Kinniku and Prince Kamehame. Kamiya was the original voice of Kinnikuman in previous anime adaptations.
Akira Sato (Release the Spyce) is directing the anime at Production I.G Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass, 2016 Berserk) is in charge of the series scripts. Hirotaka Marufuji (Lupin the 3rd Part 6) is designing the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi (Naruto Shippūden) is composing the music.
The new anime commemorates the 40th anniversary of the original television anime, which premiered in April 1983.
The manga creator duo known as Yudetamago resumed their original Kinnikuman wrestling manga as a free web manga in 2011. The creators went back to their first 1979 Kinnikuman storyline and continued where they last left the story in 1987. The original manga has inspired various television anime series and films. Yudetamago previously published a Kinnikuman one-shot manga in Shueisha's Grand Jump magazine in 2015, and then published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump for the first time in 11 years in June 2019. The manga's 84th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 29.
Toy figures of Kinnikuman were imported into the United States under the "M.U.S.C.L.E" brand name in the 1980s. Viz Media then released Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai's Kinnikuman Nisei - Second Generations manga sequel in North America as Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy, and 4Kids Entertainment broadcast the anime adaptation on television.
Sources: Press release, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web