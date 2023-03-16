Kinnikuman Franchise Gets New Anime for 40th Anniversary

Visual unveiled

A new Twitter account for the Kinnikuman franchise opened on Friday and announced that the series is getting a new anime. The account shared a visual:

The new anime commemorates the 40th anniversary of the original television anime, which premiered in April 1983.

An exhibition for the anniversary will be open from March 18-April 2 at Tokyo Tower .

The manga creator duo known as Yudetamago resumed their original Kinnikuman wrestling manga as a free web manga in 2011. The creators went back to their first 1979 Kinnikuman storyline and continued where they last left the story in 1987. The original manga has inspired various television anime series and films. Yudetamago previously published a Kinnikuman one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2015, and then published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump for the first time in 11 years in June 2019. The manga's 81st compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Friday.

Toy figures of Kinnikuman were imported into the United States under the " M.U.S.C.L.E " brand name in the 1980s. Viz Media then released Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai 's Kinnikuman Nisei - Second Generations manga sequel in North America as Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy , and 4Kids Entertainment broadcast the anime adaptation on television.