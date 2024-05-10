Odekake Kozame Anime About Young Shark Gets New Series (Updated)

The official Twitter account for the anime of Penguin Box 's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga announced on Friday that the manga will get a new anime series.

Update: The staff revealed a visual for the new series in a press release on Saturday.

The previous anime series debuted on YouTube last August, and its 60th and final episode streamed on Friday. The final episode revealed the new series following its end. The anime also aired on television.

directed the anime at, and wrote and supervised the scripts. designed the characters, and was the color key artist. was the compositing director of photography. was the sound director at dugout, and was in charge of sound effects. composed the music, and is credited for music production. was the editor.

Kana Hanazawa plays the titular young shark, Kozame-chan, as well as wrote and performed the anime's theme song "Yorimichi" (Detour).

Penguin Box debuted the manga on Twitter in June 2021. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan last October. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.



