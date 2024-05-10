News
Odekake Kozame Anime About Young Shark Gets New Series (Updated)
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official Twitter account for the anime of Penguin Box's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga announced on Friday that the manga will get a new anime series.
Update: The staff revealed a visual for the new series in a press release on Saturday.
The previous anime series debuted on YouTube last August, and its 60th and final episode streamed on Friday. The final episode revealed the new series following its end. The anime also aired on television.Marina Maki (The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2, Management of a Novice Alchemist, Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea episode director) directed the anime at ENGI, and Hiroaki Nagashima wrote and supervised the scripts. Arisa Yoshii designed the characters, and Eiko Nishi was the color key artist. Akemi Sasaki was the compositing director of photography. Kisuke Koizumi was the sound director at dugout, and Akiko Mutō was in charge of sound effects. Yoshiaki Fujisawa composed the music, and Kadokawa is credited for music production. Rina Koguchi was the editor.
Kana Hanazawa plays the titular young shark, Kozame-chan, as well as wrote and performed the anime's theme song "Yorimichi" (Detour).
Penguin Box debuted the manga on Twitter in June 2021. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan last October. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.
Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.
Source: Odekake Kozame's Twitter account
