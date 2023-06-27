Odekake Kozame Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, August 1 Debut

Kadokawa revealed the lead voice actress, main staff, main visual, and August 1 premiere for the anime of Penguin Box 's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga on Wednesday.

Kana Hanazawa plays the titular Kozame-chan, a young shark.

Marina Maki ( The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 , Management of a Novice Alchemist , Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea episode director) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Hiroaki Nagashima is writing and supervising the scripts. Arisa Yoshii is designing the characters, and Eiko Nishi is the color key artist. Akemi Sasaki is the compositing director of photography. Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director at dugout, and Akiko Mutō is in charge of sound effects. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music, and Kadokawa is credited for music production. Rina Koguchi is editing.

The anime will debut on YouTube on August 1, and is also slated to air on television. Kadokawa did not reveal the anime's television premiere date.

Penguin Box debuted the manga on Twitter in June 2021. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 30. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.