Cygames Pictures Unveils Original TV Anime Apocalypse Hotel
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CyberAgent and its Cygames Pictures subsidiary unveiled their new original television anime Apocalypse Hotel on Wednesday. The anime, which will premiere in 2025, is set in a solitary hotel in Tokyo's Ginza district in a time when society has collapsed and humanity has disappeared, and nature has begun to reclaim most of the land.
The anime features the opening theme song "skirt" by AIKO, which is previewed in the above teaser trailer.
Manga creator Izumi Takemoto (Teke Teke My Heart, Garden Shimai) is designing the characters. Shigeru Murakoshi (Ninja Kamui, Zombie Land Saga, I Parry Everything) is in charge of the series scripts.
Cygames Pictures' latest original anime production was Masami Ōbari's Brave Bang Bravern!, which premiered on January 11. The studio is also producing the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray, based on Taiyo Kuzumi's manga, itself based on Cygames' Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise.
