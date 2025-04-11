Street Fighter 6 Game's Teaser Trailer Reveals Elena's Release on June 5

Elena is 4th character in game's Year 2 Character Pass; game's Switch 2 edition launches on same day

CAPCOM revealed in a video on Friday that Elena, a returning Street Fighter character, will release in the Street Fighter 6 game on June 5 (or June 4 depending on timezone). Elena will be the fourth character in the game's Year 2 Character Pass. The Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition version also launches on June 5.

The first character in the Year 2 Character Pass, M. Bison, debuted in June 2024. CAPCOM added Fatal Fury crossover character Terry Bogard to the game on September 24 as the second character, and added Fatal Fury crossover character Mai Shiranui on February 5.

The game launched in June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game will get a release on the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, the console's release date.

The game's new real-time commentary feature includes commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature has subtitles available in 13 languages, and includes the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning characters include Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I., returning character Ed, and returning character Akuma. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass. New costumes for 18 characters went on sale in December 2023.