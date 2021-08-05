Street Fighter V Game Unveils Final DLC Character Luke

Luke debuts in November; Oro, Akira Kazama characters debut on August 16

The official YouTube channel for CAPCOM 's Street Fighter V: Champion Edition game posted a new video on Wednesday to reveal the new character Luke, the fifth and final character for the game's fifth character pass season and also the final character for the game. The character will debut in November.

CAPCOM also announced on Wednesday that it will release previously announced Season 5 character pass characters Oro and Akira Kazama on August 16. Dan Hibiki, the first character for the season, debuted on February 22. Rose, the second character, debuted on April 19.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is a new version of the game that launched in February 2020. The release includes all content from the original game release and Arcade Edition , including characters and costumes. The edition is also an upgrade DLC for previous editions for US$24.99.

Street Fighter V is the latest entry in the Street Fighter fighting game franchise . The game contains new features, such as V-Reversal moves, and a special V-Trigger mode. The game shipped in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam ).

The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game is a free downloadable upgrade for the game that launched in January 2018. The updated game is also available to purchase separately. The upgrade includes Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, more V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul.

The game launched with a core of 16 playable characters, including: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Nash, M. Bison, Cammy, Birdie, Vega, Karin Kanzuki, Necalli, Rainbow Mika, Zangief, Laura, Rashid, Dhalsim, and F.A.N.G. CAPCOM also released Alex, Guile, Ibuki, Balrog, Juri, Urien, Akuma, Kolin, Ed, Abigail, Menat, Zeku, Blanka, Sakura, Falke, Cody, G, Sagat, Sakura, Kage, E. Honda, Gill, Lucia, Poison, and Seth as post-release downloadable characters. CAPCOM released the game's free "A Shadow Falls" story expansion DLC in July 2016.