Street Fighter 6 Gets Switch 2 Release, Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, amiibo

Game launches for Switch 2 on June 5

CAPCOM announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that it will release its Street Fighter 6 game for Switch 2 on June 5, the same release date as the console's launch.

The game will get a standard edition and a new Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition on Switch 2. The latter will also launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The special edition includes characters and stages released from the game's first two years for a total of 26 characters and 26 stages. The characters will also have their various outfit colors.

Nintendo Direct footage starts at around 32:18 in video below:

The game will feature new exclusive modes for Switch 2. New amiibo and amiibo cards that are compatible with the game will also launch on June 5. The new amiibo figures are for characters Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly.

The original game launched in June 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game's new real-time commentary feature includes commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature has subtitles available in 13 languages, and includes the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning characters includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I., returning character Ed, and returning character Akuma. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass. New costumes for 18 characters went on sale in December 2023.

Mai Shiranu joined the cast of playable characters on February 5. Mai is a crossover character from SNK 's Fatal Fury fighting game series, and is the third character for the game's Year 2 Character Pass. CAPCOM added fellow Fatal Fury crossover character Terry Bogard to the game on September 24 as the second character for the Year 2 Character Pass. The first character, M. Bison, debuted on June 26. Elena, a returning Street Fighter character, will be the fourth character this spring.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.