Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Wins 12th Anime Trending Awards' Top Prize

Image via Uma Musume Cinderella Gray anime's X/Twitter account ©Taiyou Kuzumi, Masafumi Sugiura & Pita, Junnosuke Itoh/SHUEISHA, UCG Partners © Cygames, Inc.

The 12th annual Anime Trending Awards announced its winners on Saturday, andwon Anime of the Year, as well as seven other awards, including Best in Animation, Sports Anime of the Year, and Girl of the Year for Oguri Cap. The second season ofwon six awards including Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year.wins Romance Anime of the Year, and protagonists Rintarō and Kaoroku win Couple or Ship of the Year.

Below is the full list of winners:

The community posted on X (formerly Twitter ) a special comment from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray director Takehiro Miura for winning Anime of the Year.

Last year, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End won the community's "Anime of the Year" and five other awards. Heavenly Delusion won "Anime of the Year" in the 10th Anime Trending Awards in 2024.

Sources: Press release, Anime Trending