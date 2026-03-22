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Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Wins 12th Anime Trending Awards' Top Prize
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray wins 7 other awards; The Apothecary Diaries season 2 wins 6 awards
The 12th annual Anime Trending Awards announced its winners on Saturday, and Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray won Anime of the Year, as well as seven other awards, including Best in Animation, Sports Anime of the Year, and Girl of the Year for Oguri Cap. The second season of The Apothecary Diaries won six awards including Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year. The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity wins Romance Anime of the Year, and protagonists Rintarō and Kaoroku win Couple or Ship of the Year.
Below is the full list of winners:
- Anime of the Year: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray
- Anime Movie of the Year: Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era
- Boy of the Year: Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries season 2)
- Girl of the Year: Oguri Cap (Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray)
- Supporting Boy of the Year: Jo Kitahara (Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray)
- Supporting Girl of the Year: Belno Light (Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray)
- Couple Ship of the Year: Rintarō x Kaoroku (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity)
- Best in Adapted Screenplay: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray
- Best in Animation: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray
- Best in Character Design: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray
- Best in Episode Directing and Storyboard: "To You in 2016" (Takopi's Original Sin episode 1)
- Best in Original Screenplay: ZENSHU
- Best in Sceneries and Visuals: The Apothecary Diaries season 2
- Best in Soundtrack: The Apothecary Diaries season 2
- Best in Voice Cast: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 "Counterattack Arc"
- Opening Theme Song of the Year: "Mirage" by Creepy Nuts (Call of the Night season 2)
- Ending Theme Song of the Year: "Kawaii Kaiwai" by PiKi (My Dress-Up Darling season 2)
- Best Voice Acting Performance - Male: Takeo Ōtsuka as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries season 2)
- Best Voice Acting Performance - Female: Aoi Yūki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries season 2)
- Action or Adventure Anime of the Year: My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Comedy Anime of the Year: Spy×Family Season 3
- Drama Anime of the Year:Takopi's Original Sin
- Fantasy Anime of the Year: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 "Counterattack Arc"
- Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year: The Apothecary Diaries season 2
- Romance Anime of the Year: The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
- Sci-Fi or Mecha Anime of the Year: Dr. Stone: Science Future
- Music Anime of the Year: Rock is a Lady's Modesty
- Sports Anime of the Year: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray
- Supernatural Anime of the Year: DAN DA DAN season 2
- Slice of Life Anime of the Year: My Dress-Up Darling season 2
The community posted on X (formerly Twitter) a special comment from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray director Takehiro Miura for winning Anime of the Year.
Last year, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End won the community's "Anime of the Year" and five other awards. Heavenly Delusion won "Anime of the Year" in the 10th Anime Trending Awards in 2024.
Sources: Press release, Anime Trending