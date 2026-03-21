Compile Heart Reveals Neptunia Unlimited Game

Game in development for Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5

Compile Heart announced on Thursday the Neptunia Unlimited ( Chō Shin Jikū Game Neptune Unlimited ) game, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, and PS5 on August 27.

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A physical edition, a Galaxy Edition, digital edition, and a digital deluxe edition of the game will be available for purchase. Early orders of the game will include bonus content. The PS4 version of the game will be digital only.

In the game's story, after the "first meteorite" heralded the end of the world, Neptune finds herself alone in a white space. She activates "Retry" to start over again, and meets new companions and enemies. She and her allies overcome many challenges to fight against the "true end."

Compile Heart teased the game in a video in early March as the latest mainline entry in the franchise.

Idea Factory International shipped the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 , Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation , and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation games physically and digitally in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 on October 28 after delaying the release from September 30 due to "a manufacturing setback."

Compile Heart released the PS4 version in Japan for Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ in May 2018, and for the other two games in August 2024.

IFI had canceled the releases for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe because the games' contents did "not comply with the Nintendo Guidelines." The company previously delayed the Switch versions of Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth game series digitally in North America and Europe indefinitely in May 2024, and they were scheduled for digital release on Switch in the West that same month. The games launched in Japan that May as planned.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 is a remake of the first game in Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia game series. The game originally shipped for the PS Vita in Japan in 2013, and in the West in 2014. It also debuted on PC via Steam in 2015. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ , Compile Heart 's "refined" PS4 version of Re;Birth 1 , shipped in Japan in May 2018. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 , a remake of the second game in the series, and Hyper Neptunia Re;Birth 3: V Generation , also got releases in the West on both PS Vita and PC via Steam .