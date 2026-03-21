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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End back at #4


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 15 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.7
Detective Conan NTV March 14 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.0
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 15 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.5
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 NTV March 13 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
4.2
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV March 14 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.9
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi March 15 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Doraemon TV Asahi March 14 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E March 14 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 14 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.7
The Smurfs (season 3) NHK-E March 14 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.5
Pocket Monster Pokémon Get & Onsengai de Ōhashagi! Kokoro mo Karada mo Full Power da Special! TV Tokyo March 13 (Fri) 18:55 60 min.
1.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 2-8
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