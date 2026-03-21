News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End back at #4
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 15 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 14 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 15 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2
|NTV
|March 13 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo season 2
|NTV
|March 14 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|March 15 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 14 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|March 14 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 14 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|The Smurfs (season 3)
|NHK-E
|March 14 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
|Pocket Monster Pokémon Get & Onsengai de Ōhashagi! Kokoro mo Karada mo Full Power da Special!
|TV Tokyo
|March 13 (Fri)
|18:55
|60 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)