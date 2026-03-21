Naver Webtoon Reports US$2.7 Billion Creator Payout Over 5 Years

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON shared its creator support performance and 2026 business strategy at a press conference held in Seoul on March 17, highlighting continued investment in its global ecosystem.

At the event, Yongsoo Kim, the recently appointed president of WEBTOON Entertainment, made his first public appearance since taking the role, emphasizing the importance of building a sustainable platform that grows alongside creators.

According to the company, WEBTOON Entertainment distributed a total of 4.15 trillion won (approximately US$2.76 billion) to creators between 2021 and 2025. Kim attributed this performance to the company's “flywheel” strategy, in which creators, content, and users reinforce each other to drive growth.

Naver WEBTOON said it continues to expand this model globally by supporting creator development, increasing content output, and strengthening user engagement. Despite a broader industry slowdown in new releases, the platform has maintained efforts to discover new titles through contests, submission programs, and studio partnerships.

Looking ahead, Naver WEBTOON outlined three core priorities for 2026:

For creators, the company plans to expand user-generated content through its CANVAS platform and diversify support programs, including education and welfare initiatives.

For content, it will broaden formats by investing in video-based storytelling, including short-form animation such as “Cuts” in Korea and “Video Episodes” in North America, as well as long-form animation projects in Japan. The company also aims to accelerate the development of large-scale IP.

For users, Naver WEBTOON will enhance digital character and social features to deepen engagement, including further development of its AI-driven “Character Chat” service and new social functions connecting creators and fans.

The company said it will invest more than 70 billion won (approximately US$46.5 million) this year in creator support and content development, including funding for new projects, creator education, and global expansion initiatives.

Kim said the company will continue balancing rapid execution with long-term investment in creator support, content discovery, and technology to sustain growth.