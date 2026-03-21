Maebashi Witches Original TV Anime Gets Compilation Film

Anime will also be rebroadcast in Japan starting on April 5

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Saturday the Maebashi Witches original television anime will get a compilation film. The TV anime will also be rebroadcast in Japan starting on April 5 on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © PROJECT MBW

The main cast members will host solo performance concerts in Tokyo on May 24 and in Osaka on May 31, and will also host a mini concert at AnimeJapan on March 28.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © PROJECT MBW

The anime premiered in April 2025, and streamed the series as it aired.

The anime stars:

The anime's story, set in Maebashi city in Gunma Prefecture , is about the coming-of-age of five high school girls. First year high school student Yuina Akagi lives an ordinary but unsatisfying everyday life. One day, a mysterious frog named Keroppe scouts her and four other girls to become the "Maebashi Witches." Suddenly, a room closet is connected to a mysterious space that brings the girls to a magical flower shop where they sing, dance, and make other people's wishes come true.

Sunrise is credited for the anime's original work. Junichi Yamamoto ( Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion , Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ) directed the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks and PROJECT MBW, and Erika Yoshida ( Bocchi the Rock! , Tower of God both seasons) was in charge of series scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Kemono Jihen ) designed the characters based on Yū Inami 's original character designs. Yoshiki Imazu was in charge of "witchverse designs," and Yuri Habuka composed the music.

The five main characters collectively known as the Maebashi Witches performed the opening theme song "Sugosugi Maebashi Witches!" (Super Amazing Maebashi Witches!) and the ending theme song "Sorezore no Door" (Each Door).

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.