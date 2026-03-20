News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 15-21
posted on by Alex Mateo
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, The Boy and The Beast anime; Sakamoto Holidays, OMORI manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Boy and The Beast BDPlease
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|March 17
|Food Wars! The Third Plate Complete Collection BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|March 17
|Green Green: Complete BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Media Blasters
|US$39.99
|March 17
|Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 17
|Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|March 17
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 17
|After God GN 9Cite
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 17
|The Apothecary Diaries GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Blue Lock GN 36Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 17
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 17
|Chainsmoker Cat GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 17
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 17
|Dogsred GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 17
|Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|March 17
|The Drops of God GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|March 17
|Dysfunctional Family Theory GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 17
|Fool Night GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 17
|The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Haikyu!! Omnibus GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 17
|I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 17
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 17
|Kemono Jihen GN 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 17
|Kingdom GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 17
|Lazy Dungeon Master GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 17
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 17
|My Cute Cousin Always Gets Her Way GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 17
|A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 17
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 17
|OMORI GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|March 17
|Parallel Paradis GN 25Please
|Seven Seas
|US$11.99
|March 17
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|March 17
|Re:Anima GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 17
|Sakamoto Days GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 17
|Sakamoto Holidays GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 17
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 17
|Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 17
|Succubus and Hitman GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 17
|Teppu GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|March 17
|Tonight, I Have a Date with a Serial Killer GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 17
|Trillion Game GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 17
|Undead Unluck GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 17
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 17
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|After God GN 9Cite
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 17
|This Alluring Dark Elf Has the Heart of a Middle-Aged Man! GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 18
|The Apothecary Diaries GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 17
|Blue Lock GN 36Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Chainsmoker Cat GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 18
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Dogsred GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Dysfunctional Family Theory GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 32Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Fool Night GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 17
|The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Kemono Jihen GN 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Kingdom GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Lazy Dungeon Master GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|My Cute Cousin Always Gets Her Way GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|OMORI GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 17
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Re:Anima GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Sailor Zombie GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Sakamoto Days GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Sakamoto Holidays GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Tonight, I Have a Date with a Serial Killer GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
|Trillion Game GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 17
|Undead Unluck GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 17
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 17
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 17
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 17
|Magic Maker: How to Create Magic in Another World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 17
|Magical Explorer Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 17
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Accursed Chef and His Pair of Furry Foodies Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 20
|Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 8Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 19
|Black Summoner Novel 22AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 20
|Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 18
|Magical Explorer Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 17
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|Reforming an Icy Final Boss: Getting Back at the Self-Proclaimed Villainess with the Power of Friendship Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 18
|Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|The Trials and Tribulations of My Next Life as a Noblewoman Novel 4 Part 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 18
|The Tiny Witch from the Deep Woods Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 18
|The Villainess Speaks Not Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 18
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 20
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Kojima Productions
|US$69.99
|March 19
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.