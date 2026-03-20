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North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 15-21

posted on by Alex Mateo
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, The Boy and The Beast anime; Sakamoto Holidays, OMORI manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Boy and The Beast BDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.98 March 17
Food Wars! The Third Plate Complete Collection BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 March 17
Green Green: Complete BDAnimeNewsNetwork Media Blasters US$39.99 March 17
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 17
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$89.98 March 17

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 17Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 17
After God GN 9Cite Viz Media US$14.99 March 17
The Apothecary Diaries GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 17
Blue Lock GN 36Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 17
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 20Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 17
Chainsmoker Cat GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 17
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 17
Dogsred GN 5Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 17
Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 March 17
The Drops of God GN 3Please Vertical US$19.95 March 17
Dysfunctional Family Theory GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 17
Fool Night GN 8Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 17
The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 17
Haikyu!! Omnibus GN 8Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 17
I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 17
Kaiju No. 8 GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 17
Kemono Jihen GN 20Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 17
Kingdom GN 5Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 17
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 17
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 25Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 17
My Cute Cousin Always Gets Her Way GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 17
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 17
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 17
OMORI GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 March 17
Parallel Paradis GN 25Please Seven Seas US$11.99 March 17
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 March 17
Re:Anima GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 17
Sakamoto Days GN 21Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 17
Sakamoto Holidays GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 17
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 17
Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 17
Succubus and Hitman GN 10Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 17
Teppu GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 March 17
Tonight, I Have a Date with a Serial Killer GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 17
Trillion Game GN 10Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 17
Undead Unluck GN 24Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 17
Witch Hat Atelier GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 17

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 17Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
After God GN 9Cite Viz Media US$10.99 March 17
This Alluring Dark Elf Has the Heart of a Middle-Aged Man! GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 18
The Apothecary Diaries GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 17
Blue Lock GN 36Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 20Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Chainsmoker Cat GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 18
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Dogsred GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 17
Dysfunctional Family Theory GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 32Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
Fool Night GN 8Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 17
The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
I Have a Crush at Work GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Kaiju No. 8 GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 17
Kemono Jihen GN 20Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Kingdom GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 17
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 12Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 17
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
My Cute Cousin Always Gets Her Way GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
OMORI GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 17
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
Re:Anima GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
Sailor Zombie GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 17
Sakamoto Days GN 21Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 17
Sakamoto Holidays GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 17
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17
Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Tonight, I Have a Date with a Serial Killer GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Trillion Game GN 10Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 17
Undead Unluck GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 17
Witch Hat Atelier GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 17

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 17
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 March 17
Magic Maker: How to Create Magic in Another World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 March 17
Magical Explorer Novel 11Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 17

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Accursed Chef and His Pair of Furry Foodies Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 20
Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 8Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 19
Black Summoner Novel 22AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 20
Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18
Magical Explorer Novel 11Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 17
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
Reforming an Icy Final Boss: Getting Back at the Self-Proclaimed Villainess with the Power of Friendship Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
The Trials and Tribulations of My Next Life as a Noblewoman Novel 4 Part 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18
The Tiny Witch from the Deep Woods Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18
The Villainess Speaks Not Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 20

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Kojima Productions US$69.99 March 19


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 8-14
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