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HIDIVE Premieres Petals of Reincarnation, Farming Life in Another World 2, More at Anime Boston
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior season 2, Yowayowa Sensei, Kirio Fan Club to also premiere at convention
HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will screen premieres of the Petals of Reincarnation, Farming Life in Another World 2, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2, Yowayowa Sensei, and Kirio Fan Club. All of the screenings are North American premieres, and Petals of Reincarnation's screening is also the world premiere.
The screening schedule is as follows:
- The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2: April 3; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Republic Ballroom; 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Yowayowa Sensei: April 3; Hynes Convention Center, 2nd Floor, Video Room 210; 11:30 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
- Kirio Fan Club: April 4; Hynes Convention Center 2nd Floor, Video Room 210; 1-2 p.m.
- Farming Life in Another World 2: April 4; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Constitution B Ballroom; 3-4 p.m.
- Petals of Reincarnation: April 4; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Republic Ballroom; 7-8:30 p.m.
This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from April 3 to April 5.
Last year's event took place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23 to May 25. It hosted voice actor Kana Ichinose as a guest of honor. Blue Encount performed as musical guests at the event.
Source: Press release