HIDIVE Premieres Petals of Reincarnation, Farming Life in Another World 2, More at Anime Boston

Image via Petals of Reincarnation anime's X/Twitter account ©Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will screen premieres of the Petals of Reincarnation , Farming Life in Another World 2 , The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2, Yowayowa Sensei , and Kirio Fan Club . All of the screenings are North American premieres, and Petals of Reincarnation 's screening is also the world premiere.

The screening schedule is as follows:

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2: April 3; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Republic Ballroom; 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Season 2: April 3; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Republic Ballroom; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Yowayowa Sensei : April 3; Hynes Convention Center, 2nd Floor, Video Room 210; 11:30 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

: April 3; Hynes Convention Center, 2nd Floor, Video Room 210; 11:30 p.m.-12:00 a.m. Kirio Fan Club : April 4; Hynes Convention Center 2nd Floor, Video Room 210; 1-2 p.m.

: April 4; Hynes Convention Center 2nd Floor, Video Room 210; 1-2 p.m. Farming Life in Another World 2 : April 4; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Constitution B Ballroom; 3-4 p.m.

: April 4; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Constitution B Ballroom; 3-4 p.m. Petals of Reincarnation : April 4; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Republic Ballroom; 7-8:30 p.m.

This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from April 3 to April 5.

Last year's event took place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23 to May 25. It hosted voice actor Kana Ichinose as a guest of honor. Blue Encount performed as musical guests at the event.

Source: Press release