Oshiri-Mae Man ~Fukkatsu no Oshiri-Mae Teikoku! Film's New Trailer Unveils Cast, Insert Song

The official website for Takashi Taniguchi 's Oshiri-Mae Man ~Fukkatsu no Oshiri-Mae Teikoku! (Oshiri-Front Man -The Movie or literally, Butt-Front Man: The Revived Butt-Front Empire) anime film began streaming a new trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer announces a new cast member, and announces and previews the insert song "Oshiri ga Mae ni Arishi Kimi" (You Who Have Your Butt in the Front).

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Kazunari Ninomiya plays Oshiri-Mae Legend. Ninomiya performs the insert song "Oshiri ga Mae ni Arishi Kimi" alongside director Taniguchi, who also voices Oshiri-Mae Man as well as other characters.

The film opens in Japan today.

A trailer from January 2025 described the story (although it listed the outdated release date of "winter 2025 or later"):

Maeshiri, an otherwise ordinary office worker whose only unusual trait is that his butt is in the front, secretly lives a double life as the city's protector — Oshiri-Front Man. One day, while being scolded by his boss, he hears a woman's scream from outside. Transforming into Oshiri-Front Man, he rushes out to rescue her from a gang. Though he continues his daily heroics, he soon discovers that a strange drug is spreading through the city — one that causes people's butts to move to the front. While investigating, he infiltrates a pharmaceutical company and uncovers the shocking “Oshiri-Front Empire Revival Plan.” Ancient records reveal that the once-mighty Oshiri-Front Empire was destroyed by humans with butts in the back. Now, a mysterious villain burns with vengeance and seeks to bring the empire back. Sensing the gravity of the threat, Oshiri-Front Man turns to his former mentor — Oshiri-Front Legend, the hero of a previous era — for training. But can he stop the plan before all of humanity finds its butt… in the front?

Taniguchi ( Onara Goro , Mori no Andō ) is credited as the feature's creator, and he is also directing at Studio Outrigger , co-writing the script (with Kazuhito Yoneyama ), designing the characters, serving as animation director and art director, leading the voice cast, and performing the theme song "Oshiri-Mae Man no Uta" (The Oshiri-Front Man Song). Kyōhei Matsuno ( Dragon Goes House-Hunting , You Don't Know Gunma Yet ) is composing the music.

Taniguchi previously launched a series of Oshiri-Mae Man anime shorts on YouTube in 2018. Amazon Prime Video , AsianCrush , and Crunchyroll released his Onara Goro anime with English subtitles.

Source: Oshiri-Mae Man film's website, Comic Natalie