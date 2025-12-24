Onara Goro's Takashi Taniguchi Directs 1st Feature Film Oshiri-Front Man

Absurdist comedy about ordinary man with double life as hero with butt in front

Takashi Taniguchi , the independent director behind such absurdist comedy anime as Onara Goro and Mori no Andō , is helming his first anime feature film, Oshiri-Mae Man ~Fukkatsu no Oshiri-Mae Teikoku! (Oshiri-Front Man -The Movie or literally, Butt-Front Man: The Revived Butt-Front Empire). The film will open throughout Japan on March 20, 2026.

A trailer from January 2025 described the story (although it listed the outdated release date of "winter 2025 or later"):

Maeshiri, an otherwise ordinary office worker whose only unusual trait is that his butt is in the front, secretly lives a double life as the city's protector — Oshiri-Front Man. One day, while being scolded by his boss, he hears a woman's scream from outside. Transforming into Oshiri-Front Man, he rushes out to rescue her from a gang. Though he continues his daily heroics, he soon discovers that a strange drug is spreading through the city — one that causes people's butts to move to the front. While investigating, he infiltrates a pharmaceutical company and uncovers the shocking “Oshiri-Front Empire Revival Plan.” Ancient records reveal that the once-mighty Oshiri-Front Empire was destroyed by humans with butts in the back. Now, a mysterious villain burns with vengeance and seeks to bring the empire back. Sensing the gravity of the threat, Oshiri-Front Man turns to his former mentor — Oshiri-Front Legend, the hero of a previous era — for training. But can he stop the plan before all of humanity finds its butt… in the front?

Taniguchi is credited as the feature's creator, and he is also directing at Studio Outrigger , co-writing the script (with Kazuhito Yoneyama ), designing the characters, serving as animation director and art director, leading the voice cast, and performing the theme song "Oshiri-Mae Man no Uta" (The Oshiri-Front Man Song). Kyōhei Matsuno ( Dragon Goes House-Hunting , You Don't Know Gunma Yet ) is composing the music.

Taniguchi previously launched a series of Oshiri-Mae Man anime shorts on YouTube in 2018. Amazon Prime Video , AsianCrush , and Crunchyroll released his Onara Goro anime with English subtitles.

