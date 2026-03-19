Miyuki Sawashiro Guest Stars in Sazae-san Anime's 1-Hour Special

Sawashiro voices orca trainer Minami on March 22

The official blog for the anime series Sazae-san announced on Thursday that Miyuki Sawashiro will appear in the anime's one-hour Sazae-san Haru no Kōraku Special ( Sazae-san Spring Outing Special) on March 22. Sawashiro will appear in a segment in which Sazae-san and her family visit Kamogawa Sea World. She will voice Minami, Sazae's high school classmate who has become an orca trainer at Kamogawa Sea World.

Image via Sazae-san anime's blog © 長谷川町子美術館

Image via Sazae-san anime's blog © 長谷川町子美術館

Other segments in the episode involve Sazae-san 's family spring cleaning, viewing the cherry blossoms, and what happens to the children after Sazae-san visits her parents-in-law.

The anime adaptation of Machiko Hasegawa 's family life manga Sazae-san began airing in October 1969. The anime is usually the highest ranked animated series in Japan each week. In 2013, the show was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest-running animated television series for 45 years. The record was extended in 2019, in addition with Sazae's voice actress Midori Katō receiving the Guinness World Record for "the longest career as a voice actor for the same character in an animated television series," to 50 years. The series and Katō's record were again extended to 55 years in 2024.

The anime began running on regular overseas television for the first time in Taiwan on January 26.