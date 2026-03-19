tearontaron Launches New Manga About Historical Surgeon John Hunter

Resurrection -Kindai Igaku no Kaijin John Hunter- manga launches on April 6

This year's eighth issue of Shōnengahōsha 's Young King BULL magazine revealed on March 13 that tearontaron will launch a new manga titled Resurrection -Kindai Igaku no Kaijin John Hunter- (Resurrection -John Hunter: The Mystery Man of Modern Medicine-) in the magazine's next issue on April 6. The manga will have a color opening page, and the first chapter will have 47 pages.

The manga centers on the real-life historical figure John Hunter, who was a pioneer in advancements in surgery and surgical medicine. The story begins when a young boy named Robert encounters Hunter.

tearontaron previously published The Girl Without a Face ( Kao ga Nai Onna no Ko ) manga under Kadokawa in December 2019. Yen Press licensed the manga and released it in February 2021.

Sources: Young King BULL issue 8, tearontaron 's X/Twitter account

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