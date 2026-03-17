Sailor Moon Exports Original CG Short to Universal Studios Hollywood

In the name of the Moon, she will punish you if you don't go!

The Universal Studios Hollywood theme park and the Sailor Moon franchise announced on Thursday that they are uniting for the park's Fan Fest Nights this spring. The event will play " Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Place Chapter Deluxe," an original manga and CG anime short, with subtitles at the DreamWorks Theatre.

Image courtesy of Universal Studios ©Naoko Takeuchi

Universal Studios describes the short film:

This exciting Japanese language short film will gather guests within DreamWorks Theatre to watch a subtitled version featuring heroine Super Sailor Moon as she battles an unforeseen enemy with sinister motives to acquire the Legendary Silver Crystal from Moon Palace's enchanting ball. With her unwavering spirit, accompanied by audience support, Super Sailor Moon will prove good indeed prevails over evil as she outwits her rival and restores tranquility to the Moon Palace.

The short first debuted as part of the Universal Studios Japan theme park's Cool Japan campaign in immersive "4D" in Osaka in 2019, and an updated "Deluxe" edition of the short began playing there in 2022. ( Universal Studios Hollywood does not describe its subtitled version as "4D.")

The Sailor Moon festivities will also feature sweets, beverages, and merchandise based on the anime.

One Piece, Sailor Moon, and Yoshi are coming to Universal Fan Fest Nights this year! pic.twitter.com/1AfWCJNfIz — Anime News Network (@Anime) March 13, 2026

Universal Studios Hollywood's Fan Fest Night will take place on select nights between April 25 and May 16. One Piece will return for its second year with the American debut of the " One Piece : Grand Pirate Show." The Super Mario Bros. franchise will also appear at the event for the Colorful Yoshi Celebration.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is a separately ticketed, after-hours event that debuted in Universal Studios Hollywood in April 2025. The event cater to fans of science fiction, fantasy, gaming, and anime.