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Live-Action Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad Film's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Theme Song

posted on by Anita Tai
Naniwa Danshi idols perform theme song 'Be My Baby'

The staff for the live-action film of Yuu Saiki's Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad (Yamaguchi-kun wa Warukunai) manga unveiled a new key visual, the theme song, and additional cast members in a new trailer on Thursday.

The trailer previews the theme song "Be My Baby" by the idol group Naniwa Danshi.

Key visual for live-action Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad
Image via yamaguchikun.asmik-ace.co.jp
© 2026『山口くんはワルくない』製作委員会　©斉木 優／講談社

The cast includes:

  • Juri Kōsaka as Honoka Waku, Satsuki's friend
  • Amane Uehara as Kotone Suzuki
  • Hinami Mori as Erii Morimiya, a classmate
  • Kanade Imahori as Shio Kimura
  • Leo Nagaoka as Aki Nonaka
  • Jōtarō as Ichi Maezawa, the class president
  • Moka Otsuka as Ichika Teshigahara
  • Shigehiro Yamaguchi as the homeroom teacher
  • Shihō Harumi as Yamaguchi's grandfather
  • Eri Fuse as Yamaguchi's grandmother

Hikaru Takahashi stars as Satsuki Shinohara, Naniwa Danshi member Kyōhei Takahashi (live-action Strobe Edge series) as Yamaguchi and Yо̄ji Iwase as Rion Ishizaki.

Visual featuring Kyohei Takahashi from Naniwa Danshi as protagonist
Image courtesy of Flag Pictures
©2026「山口くんはワルくない」製作委員会

The film will open on June 5.

Kentarō Moriya is directing the film, Natsuko Takahashi is writing the script, and Kōji Endō is composing the music. ASMIK Ace is distributing.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Shy Satsuki Shinohara's plan for a big high school debut are almost ruined by a pervert on the train, but she's saved by none other than the "gangster" student in her class, Yamaguchi-kun. He's already got a bad rap with the other students, and though Satsuki tries to approach him, he seems to always weasel out of her grasp. But she's not one to let a challenge daunt her, and she's out to prove that Yamaguchi-kun is so much more than he's cracked up to be.

Saiki launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2019. The manga went on hiatus in June 2022 due to the author giving birth, but returned in July 2023. The manga then shifted to publishing a new chapter every other month for some of 2023 and into 2024.

Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 12. The manga has more than 2.1 million copies in circulation in Japan. Kodansha USA Publishing published the 11th volume on October 21.

Sources: Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad live-action film's official website, ASMIK Ace's YouTube channelComic Natalie

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