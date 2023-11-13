Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad Manga Changes to Staggered Release Schedule

Romantic manga launched in 2019

The December issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine announced on Monday that Yuu Saiki 's Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad ( Yamaguchi-kun wa Warukunai ) manga will shift to a schedule of publishing every other month from the February issue to the August issue, for seven months.

The manga went on hiatus in June 2022 due to the author giving birth, but returned in July this year.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the manga:

Shy Satsuki Shinohara's plan for a big high school debut are almost ruined by a pervert on the train, but she's saved by none other than the "gangster" student in her class, Yamaguchi-kun. He's already got a bad rap with the other students, and though Satsuki tries to approach him, he seems to always weasel out of her grasp. But she's not one to let a challenge daunt her, and she's out to prove that Yamaguchi-kun is so much more than he's cracked up to be.

Saiki launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume in June 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing published the seventh volume in December 2022.