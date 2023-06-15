Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad Manga Returns After 13-Month Hiatus

Manga went on hiatus in June 2022 due to authorgiving birth

Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's) manga will return after 13 months in the magazine's next issue on July 13.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the manga:

Shy Satsuki Shinohara's plan for a big high school debut are almost ruined by a pervert on the train, but she's saved by none other than the "gangster" student in her class, Yamaguchi-kun. He's already got a bad rap with the other students, and though Satsuki tries to approach him, he seems to always weasel out of her grasp. But she's not one to let a challenge daunt her, and she's out to prove that Yamaguchi-kun is so much more than he's cracked up to be.

Saiki launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume in June 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing published the seventh volume in December 2022.