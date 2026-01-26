News
Dead Account, In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, More Anime's English Dub Cast Revealed

posted on by Adriana Hazra & Anita Tai
Hell's Paradise season 2, The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom anime also get English dubs
deadaccount
Image via Dead Account anime's website
©渡辺静・講談社／「デッドアカウント」製作委員会

Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub for the television anime of Shizumu Watanabe's Dead Account manga on Saturday. It began streaming the English dub for the television anime of Mika Yamamori's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk (Uruwashi no Yoi no Tsuki) manga, the second season of the anime of Yūji Kaku's Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga, and the television anime of Punichan's The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom (Akuyaku Reijō wa Ringoku no Ōtaishi ni Dekiai Sareru) light novel series on Sunday.

The English dub cast for Dead Account includes:

Conner Allison, Lauren Massey, Cheyenne Haynes, Francine Gonzalez, Erin Nicole Lundquist, Matt Holmes, Alex Rain, Clayton Mathis, and Kyle Halberstadt provide additional voices.

The English dub crew includes:

dusk
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk anime's website
©やまもり三香・講談社／うるわしの宵の月製作委員会

The English dub cast for In the Clear Moonlit Dusk includes:

The English dub crew includes:


Key visual for Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku season 2
Image via Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime's X/Twitter account
©賀来ゆうじ／集英社 ©賀来ゆうじ／集英社・ツインエンジン・MAPPA

The English dub cast for Hell's Paradise includes:

Peyton Howard and Rudy Lopez provide additional voices.

The English dub crew includes:

neighbor.png
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会

The English dub cast for The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom includes:

Alex Rain, Cheyenne Haynes, Clayton Mathis, Erin Nicole Lundquist, Francine Gonzalez, Lauren Massey, and Matt Holmes provide additional voices.

The English dub crew includes:

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3, link 4) (Liam Dempsey)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives