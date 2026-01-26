News
Dead Account, In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, More Anime's English Dub Cast Revealed
posted on by Adriana Hazra & Anita Tai
Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub for the television anime of Shizumu Watanabe's Dead Account manga on Saturday. It began streaming the English dub for the television anime of Mika Yamamori's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk (Uruwashi no Yoi no Tsuki) manga, the second season of the anime of Yūji Kaku's Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga, and the television anime of Punichan's The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom (Akuyaku Reijō wa Ringoku no Ōtaishi ni Dekiai Sareru) light novel series on Sunday.
The English dub cast for Dead Account includes:
- Parker Davis Gray as Soji
- Brandon Solis as Kukuru
- Lara Woodhull as Akari
- Ryan Negrón as Azaki
- Hayden Daviau as Urusugawa
- Davon Oliver as Emoto
- Jad Saxton as Haijima
- Landon McDonald as Hasumi
- Emi Lo as K
Conner Allison, Lauren Massey, Cheyenne Haynes, Francine Gonzalez, Erin Nicole Lundquist, Matt Holmes, Alex Rain, Clayton Mathis, and Kyle Halberstadt provide additional voices.
The English dub crew includes:
- Voice Director: Caitlin Glass
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: Howard Wang (Domonique French for the series)
- Mixer: James Baker
- Engineer: Noah Whitehead
The English dub cast for In the Clear Moonlit Dusk includes:
- Michelle Rojas as Yoi
- Joshua A. Waters as Kohaku
- Bev Mageto as Kotobuki
- Chris Long as Sentaro
- Eli Farmer as Shun
- Mikaela Krantz as Nobara
The English dub crew includes:
- Voice Director: Helena Walstrom
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: James Cheek
- Mixer: Andrew Tipps
- Engineer: Zachary
The English dub cast for Hell's Paradise includes:
- Alejandro Saab as Gabimaru
- Marisa Duran as Sagiri
- Landon McDonald as Shugen
- SungWon Cho as Jikka
- Nazeeh Tarsha as Chobe
- Phil Parsons as Gantetsusai
- Matt Shipman as Toma
- Jill Harris as Yuzuriha
- Justin Briner as Fuchi
- Macy Anne Johnson as Mei
- Reagan Murdock as Shion
- Cassie Ewulu as Nurugai
- Michelle Rojas as Tao Fa (Female)
- Michelle Rojas as Gui Fa (Female)
- Michelle Rojas as Ran (Female)
- Michelle Rojas as Zhu Jin (Female)
- Ian Sinclair as Rien (Male)
- Ian Sinclair as Ju Fa (Male)
- Bill Jenkins as Iwagakure Village Chief
- Kent Williams as Male Official
Peyton Howard and Rudy Lopez provide additional voices.
The English dub crew includes:
- Voice Director: Shawn Gann
- Producer: Susie Nixon
- Adaptation: Jared Smith
- Mixer: Nathanael Harrison (Rickey Watkins for the series)
- Engineer: Jameson Outlaw
The English dub cast for The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom includes:
- Kate Bristol as Tiararose
- Aaron Campbell as Aquasteed
- Conner Allison as Hartknights
- Kara Edwards as Akari
- Lacey Deline as Philine
- Max Hartman as Schnauss
- Lydia Mackay as Iltiana
- Hannah Magers as Fleuriane
- Gillian Lange as Marietta
- Kyle Halberstadt as Knight
Alex Rain, Cheyenne Haynes, Clayton Mathis, Erin Nicole Lundquist, Francine Gonzalez, Lauren Massey, and Matt Holmes provide additional voices.
The English dub crew includes:
- Voice Director: Caitlin Glass
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: Blair Rowan (Chris Cason for the series)
- Mixer: Matt Grounds
- Engineer: Noah Whitehead
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3, link 4) (Liam Dempsey)