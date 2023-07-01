Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Gets 2nd Season

Promo video features character from 1st season's final episode that aired on Saturday

The staff for the anime adaptation of Yūji Kaku 's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga announced on Saturday that the anime will get a second season. The staff unveiled a promotional video:

The video features the character Yamada Asaemon Shugen, who first appeared in the first season's 13th and final episdode on Saturday.

Kaori Makita ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Twin Engine is credited for planning. Akira Kindaichi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scriptwriter) is in charge of series composition. Koji Hisaki ( Kids on the Slope , Banana Fish sub-character design) is designing the characters for animation, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( The aquatope on white sand , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is composing the music. Singer Ringo Sheena and musical project Millennium Parade collaborated on the opening theme song "WORK."

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

