Re:ZERO Season 4's Main Trailer Reveals New Cast, April 2026 Debut

Kadokawa revealed during MF Bunko J 's Fall School Festival 2025 special livestream on Sunday the first key visual, main trailer, new cast member, and April 2026 premiere for the fourth Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime season.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Tomokazu Sugita will voice the new character Reid Astrea, a legendary swordsman who lived about 400 years ago, the first bearer of the title "Sword Saint," and the founding ancestor of the Astrea family.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Kadokawa also revealed new character visuals of the Witch Cult's Sin Archbishops, who appeared in the anime's third season:

Roy Alphard (voiced by Kengo Kawanishi )

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Rui Arneb (voiced by Konomi Kohara )

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊/Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会

Crunchyroll will stream the anime's fourth season. Previously announced new cast is Fairouz Ai , who will play the new character Shaula (image right).

The anime's returning staff members include:

The third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) premiered in October 2024 on TOKYO MX , AT-X , and other channels, with a 90-minute special. The "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) premiered on February 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Each arc had eight episodes.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- - Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.