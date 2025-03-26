Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Anime Gets 4th Season

3rd season's final episode aired on Wednesday

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime will get a fourth season. The staff revealed the first teaser visual and a special trailer video.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊/Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会

The light novel series' original character designer Shinichirō Ōtsuka also drew an illustration to commemorate the fourth anime season announcement:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊/Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会

The anime's 66th episode also revealed a new cast member on Wednesday: Konomi Kohara as Rui.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊/Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会

The third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) premiered on October 2 on, and other channels, with a 90-minute special. The anime is also streaming on theandservices in Japan. The "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) premiered on February 5. streams the series as it airs. Each arc has eight episodes.

The anime's third season started a limited two-week advance theater screening run throughout Japan on August 30.

Konomi Suzuki , who performed the opening theme songs for the series' first two seasons, is performing the new season's opening theme song "Reweave." Sabō Karasuya wrote the lyrics, and Tom-H@ck scored the guitar rock number's music. Music unit MYTH & ROID are performing the ending theme song "NOX LUX."

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.