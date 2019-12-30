Crunchyroll Adds Re:ZERO Director's Cut, The Case Files of Jeweler Richard Anime to Winter Lineup

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it is adding Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , The case files of Jeweler Richard , Asteroid in Love , Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 , and ROOM CAMP to its winter simulcast lineup. All of the series will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Crunchyroll will reveal premiere times for the anime at a later date.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, will premiere in Japan on January 1. The new edit of the first 25-episode season will add some new footage and rework the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot this winter.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

By dying, a powerless boy obtained the ability "Return by Death," allowing him to go back in time upon death. Natsuki Subaru was abruptly summoned to another world on his way home from the convenience store one night. In this new world where he had nothing and no one to turn to, the one power he gained was "Return by Death," the ability to turn back time upon his own death. To protect those he holds dear, and to take back irreplaceable moments in time, he fights despair as he confronts his cruel fate.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The television anime of Nanako Tsujimura 's Hōsekisho Richard-shi no Nazo Kantei ( The case files of Jeweler Richard or literally, The Mystery Appraisals of Mr. Richard the Jeweler) novel series will premiere in Japan on January 9.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

One night, a college student with a strong sense of justice, Seigi Nakata, saved a gorgeous foreigner, Richard, who was being harassed by some drunks. When Seigi found out that Richard was a jeweler, he asked for an appraisal on a ring with a shady history; one which his grandmother had kept secret until she died. The appraisal had revealed her past, truth, and desire. It led Seigi to work as a part-time employee for Richard's jewelry store, the “Jewelry Etranger” in Ginza. While solving various “mysteries” introduced to the Jewelry Etranger, the relationship between Richard and Seigi gradually changes. However, each of them has secrets they have not told anyone. ~The curtain-up of the Jewel Mystery achieved by a gorgeous jeweler and a college student with a strong sense of justice~

Tarou Iwasaki ( One Week Friends , Sweetness & Lightning , Ryoko's Case File ) is directing the anime at the studio Shuka ( Natsume's Book of Friends , Durarara!! , 91 Days ), and One Week Friends episode writer Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Hatsukoi Limited , Magimoji Rurumo ) is supervising the story and writing the scripts. Natsuko Kondou ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san chief animation director, One Week Friends episode animation director) is adapting Utako Yukihiro 's original novel character art for animation, and also serving as chief animation director. Nobuko Toda ( One Week Friends , Sweetness & Lightning ) is composing the music.

The television anime of Quro 's Koisuru Asteroid ( Asteroid in Love ) manga will premiere in Japan on January 3.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

When she was little, Konohata Mira promises a boy she meets at a camp site that they can go find a galaxy together. When she enters high school, she joins the astrology club. But that year, the astrology club happened to combine with the geology club, making it the astrogeo club?! Won't you go find all kinds of sparkles with the astrogeo girls?

Daisuke Hiramaki ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yuka Yamada ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ) is handling series scripts. Jun Yamazaki ( Three Leaves, Three Colors , Uzamaid! ) is designing the characters.

Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 Satsume , the second season of the television anime of Masaki Ando 's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga, will premiere in Japan on January 5. The series is listed with 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

After growing up in Tokyo, high school student Jin Kaito moves to Nagoya where he meets Yatogame Monaka, a fellow student who puts her Nagoya dialect on full display. With her cat-like appearance and unvarnished Nagoya dialect, Yatogame won't open up to him at all. This popular local comedy is increasing the status of Nagoya through observation of the adorable Yatogame-chan!

The anime will also feature a returning staff. Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Miss Bernard said. , Netsuzou Trap -NTR- , Jingai-san no Yome ) is the chief director at Saetta , with Creators in Pack and LEVELS credited for animation production cooperation. Satsuki Hayasaka ( Hinako Note , High School DxD Hero episode animation director) is designing the characters and WORDS in STEREO is credited for the series composition.

The first season premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

" Heya Camp " (" Heya Kyan △", " ROOM CAMP "), the short anime spinoff of the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, will premiere on television in Japan on January 6. "Episode 0" debuted on the first Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume of the Laid-Back Camp anime in March 2018.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

The Outclub goes on a journey! The Outdoor Activities Club, Aka, the Outclub has 3 members. In the countryside of Yamanashi Prefecture, there's a high school named Motosu High School. Go even further to one of the school buildings and you'll find a very laid-back outdoor club that uses one corner of the classroom as their club room. Kagamihara Nadeshiko finally wants to kill some time in their club room, but then Ohgaki Chiaki and Inuyama Aoi suddenly announce that they're all going on a trip. They drag the confused Nadeshiko with them and the Outclub hustles all through Yamanashi. The girls enjoy the various local treats as they travel around, but where in the world is the end destination for this trip?!

Masato Jinbo , the director of the main anime's opening animation sequence, is directing the Heya Kyan △ anime at C-Station again. Mutsumi Sasaki is returning as character designer and chief animation director. Yoshiaki Kyougoku , the director of the main anime, is supervising the Heya Kyan △ anime, and DeNA Contents Planning is producing.

In addition to Heya Kyan △, a second regular television season and a film have been green-lit. The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll