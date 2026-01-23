Universal Studios Japan Launches Pokémon Experience, Before Global Rollout

Company plans rollout for Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks after Japan debut

Universal Studios Japan announced on Thursday that the theme park is developing an interactive " Pokémon Experience" attraction project that it plans to implement first in the Universal Studios Japan theme park, before rolling it out to the rest of Universal Destinations & Experiences' theme parks worldwide. Universal Studios Japan did not reveal the attraction's debut date.

Universal Studios Japan most recently opened the Donkey Kong Country (DKC) area in December 2024.

Universal Studios Orlando opened the Universal Epic Universe theme park, featuring its own Super Nintendo World with a new area based on the Donkey Kong Country (DKC) games, in May 2025.

Super Nintendo World opened at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in February 2023. Attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, character meet and greets, and interactive features using Power-Up Bands.

Universal Studios Japan 's Super Nintendo World area officially opened in March 2021. The park had originally planned to open the area in late July 2020, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but delayed the opening to prevent crowding, as a countermeasure against COVID-19. According to NHK , the park invested over 6 billion yen (about US$56 million) in the new area to raise attendance to record levels. Construction began in 2017.

The effort is part of the larger planned Nintendo -themed initiative that Universal is adding to its theme parks.