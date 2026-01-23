News
Universal Studios Japan Launches Pokémon Experience, Before Global Rollout
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Universal Studios Japan announced on Thursday that the theme park is developing an interactive "Pokémon Experience" attraction project that it plans to implement first in the Universal Studios Japan theme park, before rolling it out to the rest of Universal Destinations & Experiences' theme parks worldwide. Universal Studios Japan did not reveal the attraction's debut date.
＼速報／— ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) January 22, 2026
✨”ポケモン新体験" 誕生へ✨
世界展開プロジェクトが始動！
五感を刺激する超リアル体験を基盤に、ポケモンの世界をかつてないほどインタラクティブで豊かな方法で実現します。
📍ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパンで世界初公開に向け準備中。
…進化する！ pic.twitter.com/Qkp0nmqYlh
Universal Studios Japan most recently opened the Donkey Kong Country (DKC) area in December 2024.
Universal Studios Orlando opened the Universal Epic Universe theme park, featuring its own Super Nintendo World with a new area based on the Donkey Kong Country (DKC) games, in May 2025.
Super Nintendo World opened at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in February 2023. Attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, character meet and greets, and interactive features using Power-Up Bands.
Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World area officially opened in March 2021. The park had originally planned to open the area in late July 2020, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but delayed the opening to prevent crowding, as a countermeasure against COVID-19. According to NHK, the park invested over 6 billion yen (about US$56 million) in the new area to raise attendance to record levels. Construction began in 2017.
The effort is part of the larger planned Nintendo-themed initiative that Universal is adding to its theme parks.
