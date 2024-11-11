Universal Studios Japan to Open Donkey Kong Country Area on December 11

Nintendo of America revealed in a Super Nintendo World Direct presentation that the upcoming area based on the Donkey Kong Country (DKC) games will open at Universal Studios Japan on December 11.

Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto introduces the area's various attractions including the rhythm-based Donkey Kong game, the letter scavenger hunt game, the Jungle Beat Shakes food stand, Donkey Kong's Tree House, Funky's Fly 'n' Buy shop, the Golden Temple ride, and the mascots themselves.

The Power-Up Bands from the existing Super Mario World section are also compatible with the attractions in the new area.

The DKC area inwas delayed from spring 2024 to the second half of 2024.

Universal Studios Orlando revealed in October that it will open the Universal Epic Universe theme park, featuring its own Super Nintendo World with a new area based on the Donkey Kong Country (DKC) games, on May 22, 2025. Multi-day tickets and packages went on sale on October 22.

Super Nintendo World opened at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in February 2023. Attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, character meet and greets, and interactive features using Power-Up Bands.

Universal Studios Japan 's Super Nintendo World area officially opened in March 2021. The park had originally planned to open the area in late July 2020, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but delayed the opening to prevent crowding, as a countermeasure against COVID-19. According to NHK , the park invested over 6 billion yen (about US$56 million) in the new area to raise attendance to record levels. Construction began in 2017.

The first phase of the Super Nintendo World area opened with two rides named "Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge" and "Yoshi's Adventure." Visitors to the attractions are given magnetic Power-Up Bands that allow visitors to interact with the attractions, such as hitting real-life "? Blocks." The wristbands are able to keep track of scores (including a park-wide ranking board), coins, and stars from various rides, and they can interact with a "game console."

The effort is part of the larger planned Nintendo -themed initiative that Universal is adding to its theme parks.

Universal Studios ' Epic Universe theme park in Orlando is scheduled to open in early 2025. The new park was initially scheduled to open in 2023 before construction delays took place due to COVID-19.