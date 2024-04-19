Donkey Kong Area of Universal Studios Japan Delayed to 2nd Half of 2024

Area was originally scheduled to open in spring

Donkey Kong Country

The officialaccount for thetheme park announced on Friday that its new area based on thegame series for the park's SuperWorld has been delayed from spring 2024 to the second half of 2024. The staff will announce a new opening date in the future when it is decided.

Universal Studios Japan 's Super Nintendo World area officially opened in March 2021. The park had originally planned to open the area in late July 2020, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but delayed the opening to prevent crowding, as a countermeasure against COVID-19. According to NHK , the park invested over 6 billion yen (about US$56 million) in the new area to raise attendance to record levels. Construction began in 2017.

The first phase of the Super Nintendo World area opened with two rides named "Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge" and "Yoshi's Adventure." Visitors to the attractions are given magnetic Power-Up Bands that allow visitors to interact with the attractions, such as hitting real-life "? Blocks." The wristbands are able to keep track of scores (including a park-wide ranking board), coins, and stars from various rides, and they can interact with a "game console."

The effort is part of the larger planned Nintendo -themed initiative that Universal is adding to its theme parks.

Super Nintendo World opened at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in February 2023. Attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, character meet and greets, and interactive features using Power-Up Bands.

Universal Studios ' Epic Universe theme park in Orlando is scheduled to open in early 2025. Epic Universe is slated to include Super Nintendo World.