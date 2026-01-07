News
Touhou: Blossom Blade Remaster Game Launches for Switch on January 22
posted on by Anita Tai
PC version available on January 21
Publisher Phoenixx announced on Wednesday that Ankake Spa's Touhou: Blossom Blade game will launch for Nintendo Switch on January 22. The game will also launch for PC via Steam on January 21.
The Steam page describes the game:
A remaster of the origin point for the doujin circle Ankake Spa, creators of Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity and Touhou: New World has hit the scene! Konpaku Youmu stars in a stage-based 3D bullet hell action game with an emphasize on simple but satisfying controls.
The remaster features improved graphics, gameplay balancing, along with other changes.
The game is a remastered version of the original Youyou Kengeki Musou dо̄jin game, which Ankake Spa first sold at Comiket in 2011.