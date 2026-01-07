Touhou: Blossom Blade Remaster Game Launches for Switch on January 22

PC version available on January 21

Publisher Phoenixx announced on Wednesday that Ankake Spa's Touhou: Blossom Blade game will launch for Nintendo Switch on January 22. The game will also launch for PC via Steam on January 21.

Steam

Thepage describes the game:

A remaster of the origin point for the doujin circle Ankake Spa, creators of Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity and Touhou: New World has hit the scene! Konpaku Youmu stars in a stage-based 3D bullet hell action game with an emphasize on simple but satisfying controls.

The remaster features improved graphics, gameplay balancing, along with other changes.

The game is a remastered version of the original Youyou Kengeki Musou dо̄jin game, which Ankake Spa first sold at Comiket in 2011.

Source: Phoenixx via Gematsu