Crossed Hearts Licenses The Matchmaker's Fiancé Manga

Crossed Hearts , a new California-based global English publisher, announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday it has licensed Satsuki Amamiya's manga adaptation of Hanami Nishine 's The Matchmaker's Fiancé: My Fiancé Won't Leave Me Alone While I'm Finding Him The Ideal Bride ( "Risou no Hanayome o Sagashite Shiawase ni Shite Sashiagemasu" to Ittara, Sokkenakatta Kon'yakusha ga Nazeka Kakawatte Kimasuga, Hanayome Assen Ganbarimasu ).

Image via Crossed Hearts' X/Twitter © Hanami Nishine, Satsuki Amamiya / Comic Brise

The company describes the story:

After ten long years of engagement to Gilbert Norman, heir to a ducal house, Seara Elliot, daughter of a humble viscount, finally makes up her mind - it's time to call it off! Though her heart still belongs to Gilbert, his distant attitude toward her and the gentle smile he offers to other women have convinced Seara that she's not the one he wants. If setting him free means his happiness, then so be it. Rather than cling to a hopeless love, Seara decides to let him go with grace. But to her astonishment, Gilbert refuses! Completely bewildered, Seara begins to question everything: his intentions, his feelings, and the truth behind his cold facade. Determined to secure his happiness one way or another, she sets out on a mission: to find and recommend the perfect bride to take her place... even if her heart hasn't quite caught up with the idea yet.

Amamiya launched the manga adaptation of the series on Kill Time Communication 's Comic Brise platform in 2024. Kill Time Communication shipped the first compiled book volume on June 13.

Nishine debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō platform in December 2020. The series ended in January 2021.

Crossed Hearts is a global publisher of Japanese manga, Korean webcomics, and Asian novels. The company launched its official website in October. Pre-orders placed through the site guarantees access to Limited Editions at no additional cost, alongside purchase links to other major retailers.

The company announced its new girls love imprint GLAM BEAT! on December 31.

Crossed Hearts has licensed manhwa titles including Baroness Goes on Strike , From a Knight to a Lady , and T he Archduke's Adopted Saint; the Darling, Why Don't We Divorce? webtoon; and T he Abandoned Villainess Became A Zombie Korean novel series. The company has also licensed Milcha 's Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion novel series.

This is the company's second manga license after Mai Ando 's You're Way Too Cheeky, Chigaya-kun! ( Namaiki Sugiru yo, Chigaya-kun ).