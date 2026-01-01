Publisher Crossed Hearts Announces Glam Beat! Girls Love Imprint

Publisher to announce licenses for new imprint soon

Crossed Hearts , a new California-based global English publisher, revealed its new girls love imprint GLAM BEAT! on Wednesday.

Image via Crossed Hearts' X/Twitter account ©Crossed Hearts

Crossed Hearts describes the new imprint:

GLAM BEAT! focuses on women-driven narratives that are intimate, bold and unapologetically romantic, celebrating girls' love (yuri) in all its intensity and emotional complexity.

Crossed Hearts is a global publisher of Japanese manga, Korean webcomics, and Asian novels. The company launched its official website in October. Pre-orders placed through the site guarantees access to Limited Editions at no additional cost, alongside purchase links to other major retailers.

Crossed Hearts has licensed manhwa titles including Baroness Goes on Strike , From a Knight to a Lady , and T he Archduke's Adopted Saint; the Darling, Why Can't We Divorce? webtoon; and T he Abandoned Villainess Became A Zombie Korean novel series. The company has also licensed Milcha 's Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion novel series.

The company also licensed its first manga title, Mai Ando 's You're Way Too Cheeky, Chigaya-kun! ( Namaiki Sugiru yo, Chigaya-kun ), for a planned release in May 2026.