Black Jack Manga Gets Comedy Short Anime

DLE revealed a new short anime titled Black Jack Yanen , based on Osamu Tezuka 's Black Jack manga and character, on Thursday. The anime is a comedic take on the iconic character. The anime's first episode is already available, with new episodes of the anime every Thursday thereafter.

Sorotani ( Dokonjo Gaeru Yanen , Pochars , Alps no Rōjin Heidi no Ojii-san ) is directing the anime at DLE , and is also the anime's scriptwriter and sole voice actor . Yūki Nonaka is the anime's line director.

Tezuka's original Black Jack manga centers on a brilliant maverick doctor who practices without a license. Tezuka published the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1973 to 1984. The official Osamu Tezuka website describes the manga:

This is a medical drama in which an unlicensed but gifted surgeon, Black Jack , is the main character. Endowed with excellent surgical technique, Black Jack always miraculously saves seriously ill patients and those on the verge of death. But he always claims an outrageous price for his surgery, which is why his presence is rejected in medical circles. Black Jack lives quietly in a clinic out in the deserted wilderness with his assistant, Pinoko, whose life he had saved. Patients whom other doctors have given up on come to see him every today; he represents their very last hope.

The manga has inspired multiple anime adaptations, as well as spinoffs from other creators. The manga has inspired several Japanese live-action adaptations, including a film in 1977, a series in 1981, a video in 1996, a special in 2000, and another special in 2011. A new live-action series debuted in June 2024.

Source: Comic Natalie