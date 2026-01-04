Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Light Novels Get New Anime Film

The GA Fes 2026 event announced on Sunday that Jougi Shiraishi 's Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ( Majo no Tabitabi ) light novel series is inspiring a new anime film. The teaser below features Kaede Hondo recording new dialogue as the title character Elaina, as she had done in the previous television anime:

Original character designer Azure drew a new illustration to celebrate the news:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©白石定規・SB クリエイティブ／魔女の旅々製作委員会

SB Creative published the first light novel in April 2016. Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English.

The light novel inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and started streaming an English dub in December 2020.

Nanao launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in November 2018. The sixth and final volume shipped on July 5, 2023.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga series, it describes the story:

A gentle and beguiling tale of a young witch's travels, based on a best-selling light novel series. Ever since she was a little girl reading books of magic and adventure, Elaina has dreamed of following in the footsteps of her childhood idol, the witch Nique, and living a life of travel. Now a full-fledged witch herself, Elaina sets off on a journey without a destination, wandering far and wide to see the world. With each new place she sees and person she meets, Elaina's world grows a little bit richer.

Manga UP! 's global app and site are also publishing the manga in English.

Source: Press release