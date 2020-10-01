Funimation to Stream Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Anime

Anime premieres on Friday

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will stream the television anime of Jougi Shiraishi 's Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ( Majo no Tabitabi ) light novel series for the fall 2020 season.

The anime will premiere on AT-X on Friday at 9:00 p.m., before debuting on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 later that night. The anime will then debut on TV Aichi on Saturday at 25:50 (effectively Sunday at 1:50 a.m.).

The anime will star:

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Harukana Receive , Berserk film trilogy) is directing the anime at C2C , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is supervising and writing the series scripts. Takeshi Oda is adapting Azuru 's original character art for animation, and Kazumasa Nishio is credited with concept designs.

Reina Ueda is performing the opening theme song "Literature." ChouCho is performing the ending theme song "Haiiro no Saga" (Gray Saga).

Yen Press publishes the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Once upon a time, there was a witch named Elaina, who set off on a journey across the world. Along the way, she would meet all kinds of people, from a country full of witches to a giant in love with his own muscles—but with each meeting, Elaina would become a small part of their story, and her own world would get a little bit bigger.

The novel series ranked at #9 on the 2018 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! list, and at #6 on the 2019 list. SB Creative published the first novel in April 2016 and the 13th volume on July 14. The 14th volume will ship on October 14.

Itsuki Nanao launched a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in November 2018. Square Enix published the second volume in December. Square Enix will publish the manga's second volume in English in December.

Source: Funimation