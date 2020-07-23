Reina Ueda Performs Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Anime's Opening Song

"Literature" debuts with TV series in October

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Jougi Shiraishi 's Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ( Majo no Tabitabi ) light novel series revealed on Thursday that Reina Ueda will perform the opening theme song "Literature." The song will ship as Ueda's second single on October 21.

The anime will premiere in October.

The anime will star:

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Harukana Receive , Berserk film trilogy) is directing the anime at C2C , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is supervising and writing the series scripts. Takeshi Oda is adapting Azuru 's original character art for animation, and Kazumasa Nishio is credited with concept designs.

ChouCho is performing the ending theme song "Haiiro no Saga" (Gray Saga).

Yen Press publishes the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Once upon a time, there was a witch named Elaina, who set off on a journey across the world. Along the way, she would meet all kinds of people, from a country full of witches to a giant in love with his own muscles—but with each meeting, Elaina would become a small part of their story, and her own world would get a little bit bigger.

The novel series ranked at #9 on the 2018 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! list, and at #6 on the 2019 list. SB Creative published the first novel in April 2016 and the 13th volume on July 14.

Itsuki Nanao launched a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in November 2018. Square Enix published the second volume in December. Square Enix will publish the manga's second volume in English in December.