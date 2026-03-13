Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki Novels Get TV Anime

AlphaPolis announced on Friday that author Ryōsen Takami and illustrator Ririnra 's Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki ( Isekai Tensei Sōdōki ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation. The anime will star Yūsuke Kobayashi as Bard.

Image via Amazon © Ryōsen Takami, Ririnra, Honoji, AlphaPolis, One Peace Books

One Peace Books

Bard Cornelius: the son of a nobleman of Mauricia, an empire located in a parallel universe. But Bard is no ordinary boy―he's got three souls packed into one body! Aside from his own consciousness, he's got Oka Sanai, a miserly samurai, and Masaharu Oka, a high school otaku who loves animal ears. With his extra knowledge of military tactics and business acumen, Bard's ready to cheat his way to the top! Get ready to enjoy the manga version of this hit isekai light novel series!

is publishing 's manga adaptation in English in print, andis also publishing the manga in English digitally.describes the story:

AlphaPolis published the first novel volume in March 2014, and published the 14th volume in February 2019.

Honoji launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis in 2015. AlphaPolis will publish the manga's 14th volume on March 18. One Peace Books published the manga's ninth volume in March 2024.



Sources: Multi-Mind Mayhem anime's website, Comic Natalie