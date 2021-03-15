One Peace Books to Publish I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School, 2 More Manga

Also: Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki, Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took In a High School Runaway

One Peace Books confirmed with ANN on Monday that it will publish in English Ui Kashima's I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School manga on August 17, Ryousen Takami and Honoji Honoji's Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki manga on September 14, and Shimesaba and Imaru Adachi's Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took In a High School Runaway manga on October 14.

The company will release the second compiled volume of the I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School manga November 9, and the second compiled volume of the Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took In a High School Runaway manga on December 15.

Ui Kashima launched the I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up magazine in December 2017. One Peace Books describes the story:

The hit Pashiri na Boku to Koi-suru Bancho-san, in English for the first time! "Be mine." Unoki has always been bullied, and high school is no different. Right away, the top troublemaker, Boss Toramaru, makes him her personal errand boy. The only thing is...she thought she was asking him out?! So Toramaru is sure they're dating, while Unoki is convinced he's under her thumb. The stage is set for a rom-com of misunderstandings!

The sixth compiled volume of the manga shipped in Japan on November 4.



One Peace Books describes Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki ( Isekai Tensei Sōdōki ):

Bard Cornelius: the son of a nobleman of Mauricia, an empire located in a parallel universe. But Bard is no ordinary boy―he's got three souls packed into one body! Aside from his own consciousness, he's got Oka Sanai, a miserly samurai, and Masaharu Oka, a high school otaku who loves animal ears. With his extra knowledge of military tactics and business acumen, Bard's ready to cheat his way to the top! Get ready to enjoy the manga version of this hit isekai light novel series!

The manga's seventh volume shipped in July 2020. Ryousen Takami's original light novel's 14th volume shipped in February 2019.



Imaru Adachi launched the Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took In a High School Runaway ( Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirō. ) manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2018.

One Peace Books describes the story:

Yoshida is just your average salaryman, drowning his tears in booze. On his way home one night, he finds a runaway high school girl sitting on the street. She offers to sleep with him in exchange for a place to stay―and Yoshida lets her off the hook and offers her work instead. A rom-com between the most unbalanced couple you'll ever find!

Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko shipped the manga's fourth compiled volume in Japan in August 2020. The manga is based on author Shimesaba and illustrator booota 's Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirō. (I Shave My Beard. Then I Pick Up a High School Girl.) light novel series. Shimesaba began serializing the original novels on the Kakuyomu website in March 2017. The light novel's fifth volume shipped on December 26.

The series of light novels is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will debut in April 2021.

Thanks to Stephanie Smith for the news tip.