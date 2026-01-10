Kadokawa Releases The Fake Alchemist Manga in English Digitally

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

The Fake Alchemist

revealed on Friday it will release storywriterand artist's) manga digitally in English starting on January 22. The manga will be available on various digital retailers.

Yen Press will release the manga in print starting on February 24, and it describes the story:

Young Paracelsus was never a fighter, so when he's transported to another world, there's only one path for him to make a living— alchemy. The problem is, he's cheating his way through it! Can Paracelsus and his newfound companion, Nora, thrive in this strange new world?

Sugiura and Umemaru launched the manga on Kadokawa 's KadoComi website in June 2023. The manga is ongoing, and Kadokawa released the fourth volume on July 23. The fifth volume will ship on February 20.

Sugiura launched the My Wife Has No Emotion manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in 2019, although the manga has been on hiatus since November 2024. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2024.



Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.