My Wife Has No Emotion Manga Takes Break Due to Creator Jirō Sugiura's Stress in Personal Life

Sugiura finds it hard to draw, experiences hair loss due to stress

Manga creatorannounced on his X (formerly) account on Monday that hismanga will go on hiatus, due to his personal life becoming more stressful, making it harder for him to draw. Sugiura explained that his personal life is getting more and more stressful, which also led him to have problems with hair loss, so he decided to put the manga on hiatus until his personal life settles down. Sugiura apologized to the readers looking forward to the manga's serialization, but added that he will still draw storyboards as he comes up with it, and then start drawing when he feels better.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Takuma is a single guy who does nothing but go to work and come home. Too tired to do chores, he decides to get a robot to cook and keep house. "Mina-chan" is such a good housekeeper, Takuma jokes that she should become his wife. Mina takes Takuma's joke seriously, and slowly the two start doing more things together, like having a picnic outside. As time goes by, Takuma starts to fall for Mina, but can a human and a robot ever have an equal, loving relationship?

Sugiura launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in 2019. Kadokawa will publish the manga's eighth compiled book volume on September 21. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the seventh volume on September 17.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on July 2 on Tokyo MX , then on the MBS and BS Asahi channels.